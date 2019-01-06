John Demsey Sells 54,303 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) Stock

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) insider John Demsey sold 54,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $7,139,758.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,525 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,987. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Demsey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 2nd, John Demsey sold 10,010 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total transaction of $1,436,435.00.

Shares of EL stock opened at $129.92 on Friday. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $121.64 and a 52-week high of $158.80. The company has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.19. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Estee Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.14%.

EL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,758,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,289,000 after purchasing an additional 117,152 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,758,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,289,000 after purchasing an additional 117,152 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 112.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,032,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716,962 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 15.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,143,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,400,000 after purchasing an additional 701,827 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $701,543,000. Institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

