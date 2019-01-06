John A. Barbagallo Sells 5,948 Shares of Progressive Corp (PGR) Stock

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) insider John A. Barbagallo sold 5,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.96, for a total value of $350,694.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 177,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,457,735.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $59.56 on Friday. Progressive Corp has a one year low of $50.79 and a one year high of $73.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.76.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.43. Progressive had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Progressive by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,481,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,017,865,000 after buying an additional 582,761 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Progressive by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 42,481,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,017,865,000 after buying an additional 582,761 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Progressive by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,533,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,950,547,000 after buying an additional 2,048,705 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Progressive by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,457,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $884,970,000 after buying an additional 361,810 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Progressive by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,976,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $779,788,000 after buying an additional 476,696 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their price target on Progressive to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 target price on Progressive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $69.00 target price on Progressive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

