Jindalee Resources Limited (JRL) Insider Lindsay Dudfield Purchases 155,000 Shares of Stock

Jindalee Resources Limited (ASX:JRL) insider Lindsay Dudfield acquired 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.29 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of A$44,950.00 ($31,879.43).

Shares of ASX:JRL remained flat at $A$0.31 ($0.22) on Friday.

Jindalee Resources Company Profile

Jindalee Resources Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties. The company explores for lithium, magnesite, gold, diamond, nickel, iron, uranium, and base metals. It holds interests in various tenements located in the United States, Tasmania, and Western Australia. The company is based in West Perth, Australia.

