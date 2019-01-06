Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (JELD) Holdings Reduced by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,570 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Jeld-Wen were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen during the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen during the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 26.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 8,889 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 42.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 51,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 15,376 shares during the period. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jeld-Wen stock opened at $15.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Jeld-Wen Holding Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $42.27. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.64.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

JELD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $20.00 target price on Jeld-Wen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Jeld-Wen to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jeld-Wen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Jeld-Wen in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Jeld-Wen to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Jeld-Wen Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

