Jeffersonville Bancorp (JFBC) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Shares of Jeffersonville Bancorp stock opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. Jeffersonville Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.

Get Jeffersonville Bancorp alerts:

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 20th.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Company Profile

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Jeff Bank that provides community banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments primarily in Sullivan County, New York. The company offers personal checking accounts; and small business checking, business checking, NOW checking, estate checking, non-profit checking, and interest on lawyer accounts.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Jeffersonville Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jeffersonville Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.