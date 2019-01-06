Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Smurfit Kappa Group (SKG) Price Target to GBX 2,600

Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 3,750 ($49.00) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) in a report released on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.51% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Smurfit Kappa Group to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,175 ($41.49).

Shares of SKG opened at GBX 2,194 ($28.67) on Friday. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,712.74 ($22.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,254 ($42.52).

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. The company operates through Europe and the Americas segments. It offers containerboards, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products, such as solid boards, graphic boards, and bag-in-box.

