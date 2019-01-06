Jay Peterson Purchases 2,000 Shares of Thermon Group Holdings Inc (THR) Stock

Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) CFO Jay Peterson purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.57 per share, with a total value of $45,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,078.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of THR stock opened at $21.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Thermon Group Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $18.37 and a 52-week high of $27.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.03 million, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Thermon Group had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $90.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Thermon Group Holdings Inc will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Thermon Group by 1,662.0% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the third quarter worth $216,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the third quarter worth $230,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the third quarter worth $371,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Thermon Group by 51.5% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 8,162 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Thermon Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Thermon Group from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. SunTrust Banks upgraded Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

