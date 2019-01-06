Janus Henderson Group PLC (JHG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.07.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JHG. TheStreet downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Janus Henderson Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 48,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,573,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 62,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,714 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 107,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 32,545 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JHG opened at $20.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.21. Janus Henderson Group has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $41.64.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69. The business had revenue of $581.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.45 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 37.59%. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

