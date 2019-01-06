Janney Montgomery Scott Lowers Companhia de Saneamento Basico (SBS) to Neutral

Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Basico (NYSE:SBS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Companhia de Saneamento Basico from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised Companhia de Saneamento Basico from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised Companhia de Saneamento Basico from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Companhia de Saneamento Basico has an average rating of Hold.

NYSE:SBS opened at $10.07 on Thursday. Companhia de Saneamento Basico has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $11.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.60.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico (NYSE:SBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.05). Companhia de Saneamento Basico had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $967.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Companhia de Saneamento Basico will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Basico in the third quarter valued at about $156,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Basico in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. HPM Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Basico by 24.0% in the third quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 37,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,323 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Basico by 186.9% in the third quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 41,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 26,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Basico by 145.2% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 43,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 26,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.01% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia de Saneamento Basico

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

