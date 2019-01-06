Jane Street Group LLC Invests $621,000 in Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Value ETF (PXLV)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.59% of Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Value ETF by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter.
PXLV opened at $34.83 on Friday. Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $32.42 and a 1 year high of $40.74.
Read More: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.