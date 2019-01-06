Jane Street Group LLC Invests $621,000 in Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Value ETF (PXLV)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.59% of Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Value ETF by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter.

PXLV opened at $34.83 on Friday. Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $32.42 and a 1 year high of $40.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2772 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 24th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%.

