Jane Street Group LLC Invests $614,000 in Bancorpsouth Bank (BXS)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,791 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BXS. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 323.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 8,290 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bancorpsouth Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $367,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 22,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Brean Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of NYSE BXS opened at $27.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.41. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 52-week low of $24.31 and a 52-week high of $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $213.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.90 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 10.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.72%.

Bancorpsouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

