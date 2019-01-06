James Patrick Kelly Sells 6,061 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) Stock

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) CFO James Patrick Kelly sold 6,061 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $159,828.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,174,347.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ VNDA opened at $27.75 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $33.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -79.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.68.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $49.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VNDA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNDA. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 92.9% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 11,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 164.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1,255.3% in the third quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 11,197 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

