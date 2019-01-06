James M. Rallo Sells 4,090 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (LQDT) Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) insider James M. Rallo sold 4,090 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total transaction of $25,030.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,030.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of LQDT opened at $6.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.09 million, a P/E ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 0.82. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $8.00.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $52.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 million. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. On average, analysts expect that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Liquidity Services by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 90,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 24,529 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,470,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 326,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 8,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LQDT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

