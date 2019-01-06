J Joel Quadracci Sells 24,039 Shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) Stock

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) CEO J Joel Quadracci sold 24,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $525,973.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

J Joel Quadracci also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 22nd, J Joel Quadracci sold 56,569 shares of Quad/Graphics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $1,234,901.27.

On Wednesday, November 20th, J Joel Quadracci sold 10,908 shares of Quad/Graphics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $237,467.16.

NYSE:QUAD opened at $13.03 on Friday. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $31.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $636.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.67.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Quad/Graphics had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 2.03%. Quad/Graphics’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Quad/Graphics, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.21%. Quad/Graphics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 29.1% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 71.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 93,794 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 208.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 123,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 83,149 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 3.9% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 89,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 4.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 774,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,139,000 after acquiring an additional 32,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

QUAD has been the subject of several research reports. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Quad/Graphics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered Quad/Graphics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Quad/Graphics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides print and marketing services in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. The company offers printing services, including retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

