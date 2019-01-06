Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC downgraded Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Itau Unibanco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 143.2% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 5,889 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Itau Unibanco during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Global Thematic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Itau Unibanco during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Iberiabank Corp acquired a new position in Itau Unibanco during the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Itau Unibanco during the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

Itau Unibanco stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.97. 17,584,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,793,414. Itau Unibanco has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $11.32. The company has a market cap of $89.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. On average, analysts predict that Itau Unibanco will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 4th will be given a $0.0039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 0.48%. This is an increase from Itau Unibanco’s previous special dividend of $0.00. Itau Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 6.58%.

About Itau Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

