iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 422.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 515,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416,508 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $90,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 731,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,373,000 after buying an additional 14,991 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 353,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,909,000 after buying an additional 81,541 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,397,000 after buying an additional 130,349 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,643,000 after buying an additional 66,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 4,471.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 144,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,259,000 after buying an additional 141,082 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $142.75 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.75 and a fifty-two week high of $177.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.8122 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 18th. This is an increase from iShares Global Tech ETF’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.55.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

