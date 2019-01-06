Ion Geophysical (IO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “ION GEOPHYSICAL CORPORATION is a leading provider of geophysical technology, services, and solutions for the global oil & gas industry. ION’s offerings allow E&P operators to obtain higher resolution images of the subsurface to reduce the risk of exploration and reservoir development, and enable seismic contractors to acquire geophysical data more efficiently. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC reissued a market perform rating on shares of Ion Geophysical in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Ion Geophysical in a report on Friday, November 2nd. UBS Group cut Ion Geophysical from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ion Geophysical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE:IO opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 3.14. Ion Geophysical has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $32.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($1.39). The firm had revenue of $47.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.50 million. Ion Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 112.49% and a negative net margin of 32.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ion Geophysical will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James M. Lapeyre, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.61 per share, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 202,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,102.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Lapeyre, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.28 per share, with a total value of $102,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,906.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Ion Geophysical during the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ion Geophysical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust acquired a new position in shares of Ion Geophysical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Ion Geophysical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Ion Geophysical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Institutional investors own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

About Ion Geophysical

ION Geophysical Corporation provides geoscience products, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: E&P Technology & Services, E&P Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Services. The E&P Technology & Services segment offers complete seismic data services, including survey design and planning, data acquisition, project management, advanced processing, and imaging services, as well as reservoir characterization and interpretation services.

