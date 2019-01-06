Investors Sell Altaba (AABA) on Strength (AABA)

Traders sold shares of Altaba Inc (NASDAQ:AABA) on strength during trading hours on Friday. $93.83 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $188.39 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $94.56 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Altaba had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Altaba traded up $3.19 for the day and closed at $58.72

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AABA shares. BidaskClub downgraded Altaba from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Altaba to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.42.

Get Altaba alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altaba by 0.8% in the second quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,603,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,214,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in Altaba in the third quarter worth about $191,470,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Altaba by 25.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,578,000 after purchasing an additional 518,394 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Altaba by 85.0% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,036,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,747,000 after purchasing an additional 935,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Altaba by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,878,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,993,000 after buying an additional 103,880 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Investors Sell Altaba (AABA) on Strength (AABA)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/06/investors-sell-altaba-aaba-on-strength-aaba.html.

Altaba Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc and changed its name to Altaba Inc in June 2017. Altaba Inc was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Altaba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altaba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.