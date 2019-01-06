Investors Buy VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) on weakness during trading on Friday. $230.16 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $68.82 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $161.34 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF had the 3rd highest net in-flow for the day. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF traded down ($0.17) for the day and closed at $31.28

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 21st were paid a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 20th. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDXJ. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

