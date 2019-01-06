Investors Buy Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) on weakness during trading on Friday. $57.25 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $37.91 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $19.34 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Cabot Oil & Gas had the 17th highest net in-flow for the day. Cabot Oil & Gas traded down ($0.25) for the day and closed at $23.13

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COG. ValuEngine cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.61.

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.19, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.39.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.74 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 198.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 10,124 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG)

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 172,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 79,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas.

