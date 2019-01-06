Invacio (INV) Market Capitalization Tops $654,702.00

Invacio (CURRENCY:INV) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. During the last seven days, Invacio has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar. One Invacio token can now be purchased for $0.0201 or 0.00000522 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox and Bancor Network. Invacio has a market capitalization of $654,702.00 and $2,446.00 worth of Invacio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.93 or 0.02101531 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008106 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004799 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00004103 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000641 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00001603 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Invacio Profile

Invacio is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2016. Invacio’s total supply is 39,937,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,605,793 tokens. Invacio’s official website is www.invacio.com . Invacio’s official Twitter account is @Invacio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Invacio Token Trading

Invacio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invacio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invacio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Invacio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

