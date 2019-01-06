Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Given New $560.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $601.00 to $560.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical to $613.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $540.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut Intuitive Surgical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised Intuitive Surgical from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $610.00 in a report on Friday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $559.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $21.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $471.68. 905,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,997. The company has a market capitalization of $54.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.07. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $375.80 and a 12 month high of $581.12.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $920.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.22 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 28,085 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.78, for a total value of $15,243,976.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,125,157.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 2,090 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.88, for a total value of $1,132,529.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,312.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,491 shares of company stock valued at $37,767,784 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $920,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 246.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 5,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 67,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,901,000 after purchasing an additional 21,062 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

