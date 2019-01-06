Intrusion (INTZ) & eRoomSystem Technologies (ERMS) Head-To-Head Review

Intrusion (OTCMKTS:INTZ) and eRoomSystem Technologies (OTCMKTS:ERMS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Intrusion alerts:

This table compares Intrusion and eRoomSystem Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intrusion 17.36% -35.07% 83.17% eRoomSystem Technologies N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Intrusion and eRoomSystem Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intrusion 0 0 0 0 N/A eRoomSystem Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.0% of Intrusion shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.6% of Intrusion shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of eRoomSystem Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Intrusion and eRoomSystem Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intrusion $6.86 million 7.47 -$30,000.00 N/A N/A eRoomSystem Technologies $900,000.00 0.49 $50,000.00 N/A N/A

eRoomSystem Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Intrusion.

Risk & Volatility

Intrusion has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, eRoomSystem Technologies has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Intrusion beats eRoomSystem Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intrusion

Intrusion Inc. develops, markets, and supports entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection, regulated information compliance, and data privacy protection products in the United States. Its product portfolio comprises TraceCop, which includes a database of worldwide IP addresses that aid in the identification and location of individuals involved in cybercrime, and analysis software and a GUI interface to assist analysts in locating cybercriminals and other bad guys; and Savant, a high-speed network data mining product that organizes the data into networks of relationships and associations. The company also offers Compliance Commander for regulated information and data privacy protection. In addition, it resells third-party products, such as computers and servers for the implementation of its software into customer networks, as well as provides installation and threat data interpretation services. The company's customers primarily include the United States federal government and local government entities, banks, airlines, credit unions, other financial institutions, hospitals and other healthcare providers, and other customers. Intrusion Inc. markets and distributes its products through a direct sales force to end-users, distributors, system integrators, managed service providers, and value-added resellers. The company was formerly known as Intrusion.com, Inc. and changed its name to Intrusion Inc. in November 2001. Intrusion Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

About eRoomSystem Technologies

eRoomSystem Technologies, Inc. and its subsidiaries provide amenity services to the lodging industry in the United States and internationally. It offers Amenities Manager, an amenity management platform and proprietary software that provides a cloud-based system to assist a hotel in enhancing its image and theme through products and managing its amenities; and refreshment centers. The company also provides customer service and maintenance for refreshment centers owned by hotels and instructs hotel personnel on the use and maintenance of its products; and manages the process of providing product and restockers to the hotels, as well as other solution to various hotels. In addition, it offers asset based loans and other investments. The company was formerly known as RoomSystems Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to eRoomSystem Technologies, Inc. in March 2000. eRoomSystem Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Lakewood, New Jersey. The company was formerly known as RoomSystems Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to eRoomSystem Technologies, Inc. in March 2000. eRoomSystem Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Lakewood, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.