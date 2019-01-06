International Consolidated Airlns Grp’s (IAG) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) in a research note released on Wednesday, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. HSBC set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Macquarie set a GBX 480 ($6.27) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 750 ($9.80) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 707.33 ($9.24).

Shares of LON:IAG opened at GBX 591.80 ($7.73) on Wednesday. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a fifty-two week low of GBX 516 ($6.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 680.60 ($8.89).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, IAG Cargo, Avios, and Aer Lingus brands.

