Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) was downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Shares of ICE opened at $75.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52-week low of $66.92 and a 52-week high of $82.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 43.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 31st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, General Counsel Johnathan H. Short sold 6,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $454,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 35,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total value of $2,791,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,006 shares of company stock valued at $7,013,602 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 22,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,724.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 14,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 13,608 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,644,000 after buying an additional 13,229 shares during the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

