Insight Enterprises (NSIT) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NSIT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,081. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.12. Insight Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insight Enterprises will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $239,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and service solutions for small and medium sized firms, enterprises, governments, schools, and health care organizations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains its products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and provides infrastructure management solutions.

