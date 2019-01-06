Insider Selling: Trupanion Inc (TRUP) Insider Sells $103,880.00 in Stock

Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) insider Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total value of $103,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,559,421 shares in the company, valued at $40,498,163.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 18th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $95,760.00.

On Tuesday, December 4th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $113,960.00.

On Monday, November 19th, Darryl Rawlings sold 81,053 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $2,089,546.34.

On Thursday, November 15th, Darryl Rawlings sold 85,053 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $2,008,101.33.

On Monday, November 12th, Darryl Rawlings sold 81,054 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $2,064,445.38.

On Wednesday, October 31st, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $103,240.00.

On Friday, October 12th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $116,160.00.

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $25.61 on Friday. Trupanion Inc has a 12-month low of $22.38 and a 12-month high of $46.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.87 million, a PE ratio of -365.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $78.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Trupanion Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Trupanion by 15.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Trupanion by 9.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Trupanion by 111.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Trupanion by 34.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRUP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CL King upgraded Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Trupanion in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut Trupanion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trupanion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.89.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

