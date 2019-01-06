Insider Selling: ResMed Inc. (RMD) Insider Sells $179,408.00 in Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) insider James Hollingshead sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.13, for a total value of $179,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,473,751.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

James Hollingshead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 3rd, James Hollingshead sold 600 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total value of $67,254.00.

On Tuesday, November 27th, James Hollingshead sold 5,893 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.52, for a total value of $621,829.36.

On Thursday, November 1st, James Hollingshead sold 600 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total value of $63,558.00.

RMD opened at $110.19 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.12 and a twelve month high of $116.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.86.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $588.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.66 million. Equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 8.2% during the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 10.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.3% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 168,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,389,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 144.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 245.4% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on ResMed from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.50.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

