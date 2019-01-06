Insider Selling: Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) Insider Sells $97,725.00 in Stock

Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) insider Daniel David Tempesta sold 7,500 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $97,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 513,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,690,409.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Daniel David Tempesta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 1st, Daniel David Tempesta sold 9,000 shares of Nuance Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $155,160.00.

NASDAQ NUAN opened at $13.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96. Nuance Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.18 and a 52-week high of $18.75.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $536.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.05 million. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Sapphire Star Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

NUAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Healthcare, Automotive, Enterprise, Imaging, and Other. The Healthcare segment offers clinical speech and clinical language understanding solutions, such as Dragon Medical, a dictation software that allow physicians to capture and document patient care in real-time; transcription solutions, which enable physicians to streamline clinical documentation with a transcription platforms; clinical document improvement and coding solutions; diagnostic solutions that allow radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports; and professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers.

