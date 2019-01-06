Insider Selling: Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) Insider Sells $97,725.00 in Stock

Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) insider Daniel David Tempesta sold 7,500 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $97,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 513,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,690,409.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Daniel David Tempesta also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 1st, Daniel David Tempesta sold 9,000 shares of Nuance Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $155,160.00.
NASDAQ NUAN opened at $13.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96. Nuance Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.18 and a 52-week high of $18.75.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Sapphire Star Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.
NUAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.88.
Nuance Communications Company Profile
Nuance Communications, Inc provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Healthcare, Automotive, Enterprise, Imaging, and Other. The Healthcare segment offers clinical speech and clinical language understanding solutions, such as Dragon Medical, a dictation software that allow physicians to capture and document patient care in real-time; transcription solutions, which enable physicians to streamline clinical documentation with a transcription platforms; clinical document improvement and coding solutions; diagnostic solutions that allow radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports; and professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers.
