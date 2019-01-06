Insider Selling: LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN) CEO Sells 45,837 Shares of Stock

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 45,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $827,816.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,821,965.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of LivePerson stock opened at $19.14 on Friday. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $27.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -319.00 and a beta of 0.90.
LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $64.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. LivePerson’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,453,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,373,000 after purchasing an additional 639,267 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,739,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,949,000 after purchasing an additional 247,448 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,739,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,949,000 after purchasing an additional 247,448 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,791,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,386,000 after purchasing an additional 255,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 216.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 939,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,383,000 after purchasing an additional 642,548 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LivePerson Company Profile
LivePerson, Inc provides mobile and online business messaging solutions that power digital communication between brands and consumers. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment facilitates real-time online interactions, such as chat, voice, and content delivery across multiple channels and screens for corporations of various sizes.
Featured Story: Federal Reserve
Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.