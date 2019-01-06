Insider Selling: Ardelyx Inc (ARDX) CFO Sells 6,556 Shares of Stock

Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) CFO Mark Kaufmann sold 6,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $11,145.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,886.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ARDX opened at $2.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 12.83, a current ratio of 12.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Ardelyx Inc has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $8.10.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ardelyx Inc will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Ardelyx by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 52,976 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the third quarter worth $2,827,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ardelyx by 97.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 775,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 383,340 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the second quarter worth $533,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the second quarter worth $1,189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

ARDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.55.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells disruptive medicines for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States and Asia Pacific. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

