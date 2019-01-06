Insider Selling: American States Water Co (AWR) VP Sells 300 Shares of Stock

American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 300 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $19,983.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at $860,734.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:AWR opened at $64.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.13. American States Water Co has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $69.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $124.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.64 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American States Water Co will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWR. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in American States Water by 155.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 5,157 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 5.8% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,884,000 after purchasing an additional 14,382 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of American States Water in the second quarter worth $297,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 8.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,358,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,280,000 after purchasing an additional 398,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 9.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 218,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,474,000 after purchasing an additional 19,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AWR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on American States Water in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Co is a holding company, which engages in the purchase, production, distribution, and sale of water. It operates through the following segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company was founded on December 1, 1929 and is headquartered in San Dimas, CA.

