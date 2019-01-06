Insider Buying: Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc (EHI) Major Shareholder Buys 185,213 Shares of Stock

Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc (NYSE:EHI) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 185,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.44 per share, with a total value of $1,563,197.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

EHI stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc has a 52 week low of $7.99 and a 52 week high of $10.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EHI. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd by 75.2% in the second quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,154,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,649,000 after acquiring an additional 924,640 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd in the second quarter valued at $1,736,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd by 11.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 345,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 34,385 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 728,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 27,917 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd by 28.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 27,149 shares during the period.

About Western Asset Global High Income Fnd

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

