Innova (INN) Price Tops $0.0294 on Major Exchanges

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 6th. In the last week, Innova has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Innova coin can now be bought for about $0.0294 or 0.00000719 BTC on popular exchanges. Innova has a market capitalization of $148,337.00 and approximately $400.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000491 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00008661 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Sparks (SPK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Innova Coin Profile

Innova (CRYPTO:INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Innova’s total supply is 5,799,718 coins and its circulating supply is 5,049,718 coins. Innova’s official website is innovacoin.info . Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

Innova Coin Trading

Innova can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

