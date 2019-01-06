InfraREIT (HIFR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

InfraREIT (NYSE:HIFR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “InfraREIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns rate regulated electricity delivery infrastructure assets primarily in Texas. The company’s asset consists of Panhandle Assets, Stanton/Brady/Celeste Assets, McAllen Assets, Stanton Transmission Loop Assets and ERCOT Transmission Assets. InfraREIT, Inc. is based in Dallas, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on HIFR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of InfraREIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of InfraREIT from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 19th.

NYSE:HIFR opened at $21.07 on Friday. InfraREIT has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $23.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

InfraREIT (NYSE:HIFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. InfraREIT had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $48.93 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that InfraREIT will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in InfraREIT by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,989,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,676,000 after purchasing an additional 461,435 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of InfraREIT by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,989,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,676,000 after buying an additional 461,435 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of InfraREIT by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,034,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,171,000 after buying an additional 30,249 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of InfraREIT by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,832,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,910,000 after buying an additional 814,528 shares during the period. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of InfraREIT by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,345,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,461,000 after buying an additional 120,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

About InfraREIT

InfraREIT is engaged in owning and leasing rate-regulated electric transmission assets in the state of Texas and is structured as a real estate investment trust. The Company is externally managed by Hunt Utility Services, LLC, an affiliate of Hunt Consolidated, Inc (a diversified holding company based in Dallas, Texas, and managed by the Ray L.

