Infosys (INFY) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on INFY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infosys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Infosys in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Infosys from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Infosys from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Infosys from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.63.

INFY stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.63. The company had a trading volume of 7,118,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,780,688. Infosys has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $10.65. The company has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.42.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 24.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFY. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Infosys by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in Infosys by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Infosys in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Infosys by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 10,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Infosys in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.19% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

