Independent Bank (INDB) versus Stewardship Financial (SSFN) Financial Contrast

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) and Stewardship Financial (NASDAQ:SSFN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Independent Bank and Stewardship Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independent Bank $360.19 million 5.64 $87.20 million $3.35 22.01 Stewardship Financial $35.54 million 2.13 $3.94 million N/A N/A

Independent Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Stewardship Financial.

Risk & Volatility

Independent Bank has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stewardship Financial has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Independent Bank and Stewardship Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independent Bank 28.75% 12.21% 1.44% Stewardship Financial 16.48% 10.25% 0.83%

Dividends

Independent Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Stewardship Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Independent Bank pays out 45.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Independent Bank has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Independent Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.0% of Independent Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.1% of Stewardship Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Independent Bank shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Stewardship Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Independent Bank and Stewardship Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independent Bank 0 2 1 0 2.33 Stewardship Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Independent Bank presently has a consensus price target of $84.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.93%. Given Independent Bank’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Independent Bank is more favorable than Stewardship Financial.

Summary

Independent Bank beats Stewardship Financial on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company's products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts. Its loan portfolio includes commercial loans, such as commercial and industrial, asset-based, commercial real estate, commercial construction, and small business loans; consumer real estate loans, including residential mortgages, home equity loans, and loans for the construction of residential properties; and other consumer loans, such as personal loans. The company's commercial and industrial loans cover loans for working capital, other business-related purposes, and floor plan financing; asset-based loans consist primarily of revolving lines of credit and term loans; commercial real estate loans include commercial mortgages for construction purposes that are secured by nonresidential properties, multifamily properties, or one-to-four family rental properties; and small business loans comprise businesses with commercial credit needs. It also provides investment management and trust services to individuals, institutions, small businesses, and charitable institutions; Internet and mobile banking services, as well as automated teller machine cards and debit cards; and mutual fund shares, unit investment trust shares, general securities, fixed and variable annuities, and life insurance. The company operates through 84 full service and 2 limited service retail branches, 13 commercial banking centers, 6 investment management offices, and 1 mortgage lending center in Eastern Massachusetts; and an investment management group/commercial lending office in Rhode Island. Independent Bank Corp. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Rockland, Massachusetts.

Stewardship Financial Company Profile

Stewardship Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Stewardship Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposits, such as personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and term certificate accounts. It also offers various loans consisting of commercial, consumer, residential real estate and mortgage, home equity, personal, construction, automobile, home improvement, and unsecured loans. The company, through its other subsidiaries, is involved in owning and managing an investment portfolio; and insurance business. It operates through main office in Midland Park, as well 11 branches in Hawthorne, Ridgewood, Montville, Morristown, North Haledon, Pequannock, Waldwick, Wayne, Westwood, and Wyckoff, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1984 and is based in Midland Park, New Jersey.

