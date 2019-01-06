Imperial Oil (IMO) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IMO. Zacks Investment Research cut Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded Imperial Oil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. CIBC started coverage on Imperial Oil in a report on Friday, October 5th. They set a “sector underperform” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $26.15 on Friday. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of $24.29 and a 12-month high of $34.56.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMO. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil during the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil during the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil during the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 260.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,383 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 506.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares during the last quarter.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.