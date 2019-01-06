Immune Design Corp (IMDZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $800,000.00

Equities analysts forecast that Immune Design Corp (NASDAQ:IMDZ) will post $800,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Immune Design’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $570,000.00. Immune Design posted sales of $490,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immune Design will report full year sales of $3.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 million to $6.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.88 million, with estimates ranging from $2.20 million to $16.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Immune Design.

Immune Design (NASDAQ:IMDZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. Immune Design had a negative net margin of 2,409.84% and a negative return on equity of 43.44%.

IMDZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Immune Design in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immune Design from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Leerink Swann lowered shares of Immune Design from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Immune Design in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Immune Design from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.13.

In other Immune Design news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 902,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total transaction of $1,650,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Immune Design by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,615,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after buying an additional 11,006 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Immune Design in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Nexthera Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Immune Design in the third quarter valued at $146,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immune Design in the third quarter valued at $508,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Immune Design by 172.1% in the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 221,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 139,900 shares in the last quarter. 46.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Immune Design stock opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.42. Immune Design has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $5.05.

About Immune Design

Immune Design Corp., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the research and development of in vivo treatments for cancer. The company primarily develops oncology product candidates based on its ZVex and GLAAS discovery platforms. Its lead products include CMB305, a cancer vaccine targeting the NY-ESO-1 tumor antigen, which is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with synovial and MRCL sarcoma as a monotherapy; and G100, an antigen agnostic intratumoral product candidate as a monotherapy and combination therapy for the treatment of patients with follicular non-Hodgkin Lymphoma.

