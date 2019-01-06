Imax (IMAX) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Imax (NYSE:IMAX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on IMAX. Zacks Investment Research raised Imax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Wedbush set a $29.00 target price on Imax and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Imax from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Imax to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley set a $34.00 price objective on Imax and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.94.

Get Imax alerts:

NYSE IMAX traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.31. 303,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,900. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.28, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.96. Imax has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.10.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $82.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.26 million. Imax had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Imax will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Greg Foster sold 3,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $65,204.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,037.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert D. Lister sold 3,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $65,040.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,595.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,862 shares of company stock valued at $143,755 in the last ninety days. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Imax by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,087,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Imax by 185.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Imax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Imax by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 63,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Imax by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 47,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the period. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Imax

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, or joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Imax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.