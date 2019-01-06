Ideal Power (IPWR) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Ideal Power, Inc. is engaged in development of a novel, patented power conversion technology called Power Packet Switching Architecture(TM). The company also provides photovoltaic inverters and battery converters for grid storage and electrified vehicle fast-charging infrastructure. In addition, it offers hybrid power conversion systems and power switches. Ideal Power, Inc. is based in Spicewood, Texas. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IPWR. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 target price on Ideal Power and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Citigroup downgraded Ideal Power from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Ideal Power in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Ideal Power in a research note on Friday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.44.

IPWR stock remained flat at $$0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,333. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.04. Ideal Power has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.53.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.67 million. Ideal Power had a negative net margin of 568.42% and a negative return on equity of 87.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ideal Power will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ideal Power

Ideal Power Inc develops power conversion solutions with a focus on solar and storage, microgrid, and stand-alone energy storage applications. It operates through two Divisions, Power Conversion Systems and B-TRAN. The Power Conversion Systems Division focuses on its Power Packet Switching Architecture technology.

