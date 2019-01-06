Ian Audsley Sells 99,863 Shares of Prime Media Group Limited (PRT) Stock

Prime Media Group Limited (ASX:PRT) insider Ian Audsley sold 99,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.22 ($0.15), for a total transaction of A$21,570.41 ($15,298.16).

Ian Audsley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 24th, Ian Audsley sold 199,593 shares of Prime Media Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.21 ($0.15), for a total transaction of A$42,313.72 ($30,009.73).

Shares of ASX:PRT opened at A$0.22 ($0.15) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.36, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.33. Prime Media Group Limited has a 12 month low of A$0.25 ($0.18) and a 12 month high of A$0.50 ($0.35).

Prime Media Group Limited provides commercial television broadcasting services in Australia. The company offers free-to-air television broadcasting services under the PRIME7 and GWN7 brands in regional New South Wales, the Australian Capital Territory, regional Victoria, the Gold Coast area of Southern Queensland, and regional Western Australia.

