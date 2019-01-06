i3 Verticals (IIIV) PT Raised to $26.00 at KeyCorp

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on IIIV. Zacks Investment Research lowered i3 Verticals from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on i3 Verticals in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on i3 Verticals in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on i3 Verticals from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. i3 Verticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of IIIV stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.55. 100,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,745. i3 Verticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.79 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $634.34 million and a PE ratio of 42.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.64 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that i3 Verticals will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the second quarter worth $149,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the second quarter worth $4,372,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the second quarter worth $3,369,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the second quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the second quarter worth $1,157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

