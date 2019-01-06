Humana Inc (HUM) Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones Sells 600 Shares

Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $52,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

David A. Jr/Ky Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Saturday, May 18th, David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 200 shares of Humana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.04, for a total transaction of $46,008.00.

On Sunday, August 11th, David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 200 shares of Humana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total transaction of $24,048.00.

On Monday, June 10th, David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 400 shares of Humana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total transaction of $49,796.00.

On Saturday, March 16th, David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 400 shares of Humana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total transaction of $34,528.00.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $276.62 on Friday. Humana Inc has a 12-month low of $257.05 and a 12-month high of $355.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.29. Humana had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.54%.

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $377.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Humana from $318.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Humana to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.63.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 531.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail; Group and Specialty; Healthcare Services; and Individual Commercial. The Retail segment offers Medicare and supplemental benefit plans to individuals or through group accounts.

