HT Partners LLC Has $595,000 Holdings in Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

HT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,153 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 0.2% of HT Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Live Your Vision LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 58.7% in the second quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Oppenheimer set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $101.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $782.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $83.83 and a twelve month high of $116.18.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.42%.

In other news, insider Frank H. Brod sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total transaction of $214,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,931,973.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,784,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,918 shares of company stock valued at $30,102,412 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

