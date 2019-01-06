HSBC (HSBC) Downgraded to Sell at Citigroup

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HSBC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of HSBC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Societe Generale lowered shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

HSBC stock opened at $41.61 on Friday. HSBC has a 12 month low of $38.23 and a 12 month high of $55.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HSBC will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

