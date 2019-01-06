Hometrust Bancshares Inc (HTBI) Stake Lessened by Man Group plc

Man Group plc decreased its position in Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82,296 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Hometrust Bancshares were worth $3,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $378,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $422,000. FSI Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. FSI Group LLC now owns 22,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 8,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Hometrust Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $756,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HTBI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st.

HTBI opened at $26.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $488.51 million, a P/E ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Hometrust Bancshares Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.64 million. Hometrust Bancshares had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 6.93%.

About Hometrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

