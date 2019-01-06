HomeTown Bankshares (HMTA) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of HomeTown Bankshares (NASDAQ:HMTA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ HMTA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,200. HomeTown Bankshares has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $68.79 million, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

HomeTown Bankshares (NASDAQ:HMTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. HomeTown Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMTA. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of HomeTown Bankshares by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in HomeTown Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. InterOcean Capital LLC lifted its stake in HomeTown Bankshares by 188.8% in the second quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 46,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 30,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in HomeTown Bankshares by 12.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

About HomeTown Bankshares

HomeTown Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for HomeTown Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits, daily money market accounts, longer-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

