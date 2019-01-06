HomeTown Bankshares (HMTA) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of HomeTown Bankshares (NASDAQ:HMTA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.
Shares of NASDAQ HMTA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,200. HomeTown Bankshares has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $68.79 million, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
HomeTown Bankshares (NASDAQ:HMTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. HomeTown Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 million for the quarter.
About HomeTown Bankshares
HomeTown Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for HomeTown Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits, daily money market accounts, longer-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
