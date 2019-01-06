Histogenics (HSGX) Shares Gap Up to $0.18

Histogenics Corp (NASDAQ:HSGX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.24, but opened at $0.18. Histogenics shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 32493480 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HSGX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Histogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright set a $1.00 price target on shares of Histogenics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Histogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Histogenics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.06.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.16.

Histogenics (NASDAQ:HSGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts forecast that Histogenics Corp will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Histogenics in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Histogenics during the second quarter worth $242,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Histogenics by 6.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 384,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 22,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Histogenics by 72.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 22,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.85% of the company’s stock.

Histogenics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSGX)

Histogenics Corporation, a clinical-stage company, focuses on the development of restorative cell therapies in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee.

