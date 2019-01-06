HighPoint Resources (HPR) Shares Up 9.4%

HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) shot up 9.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.91 and last traded at $2.90. 2,594,063 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 1,912,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HPR. Imperial Capital set a $9.00 price target on HighPoint Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded HighPoint Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HighPoint Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on HighPoint Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.53.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $528.99 million, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 3.08.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). HighPoint Resources had a negative net margin of 44.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $131.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. HighPoint Resources’s revenue was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that HighPoint Resources Corp will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Troy L. Schindler acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Troy L. Schindler acquired 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 175,000 shares of company stock worth $515,100. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in HighPoint Resources by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 132,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 16,192 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in HighPoint Resources by 315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 135,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 103,203 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in HighPoint Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in HighPoint Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in HighPoint Resources by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,436,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,812,000 after purchasing an additional 42,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

HighPoint Resources Company Profile

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Northeast Wattenberg and Hereford fields of the Denver Julesburg basin located in the eastern plains of Colorado and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

